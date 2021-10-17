IndieWire Wins Best News Website Honor at SoCal Journalism Awards

IndieWire also received awards from the LA Press Club for Obituary and Multimedia Package.

IndieWire received the Los Angeles Press Club’s Southern California Journalism Award for best news website exclusive to the internet at a gala ceremony held October 16.

In their comments, judges said “IndieWire.com is creative, well-curated, and popping with photos and subtle splashes of color.”

IndieWire also received the prize for Obituary/In Appreciation — Film/TV Personalities, which went to Managing Editor Christian Blauvelt for his remembrance of Sean Connery, who died in October 2020. The judges, in their comments, called the obituary a “well-researched, enticing story of mythical leading man Sean Connery’s life with his flaws and triumphs.”

Finally, Chris O’ Falt, Leonardo Adrian Garcia, Kristen Lopez, Steve Greene, and Bill Desowitz shared the third-place prize for Multimedia Package for their IndieWire Influencers TV series.

The 63rd annual Southern California Journalism Awards were held at the Crystal Ballroom at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, where guests were required to provide proof of Covid vaccination.

The evening recognized editorial excellence across multiple disciplines for work created in 2020, including online, print, and broadcast journalism across the arts, entertainment, political news, sports, and more.

Overall, IndieWire received six nominations for the Southern California Journalism Awards. IndieWire’s Vice President of Editorial Strategy & Executive Editor Eric Kohn was nominated for best news feature, Deputy Editor of Film and TV Craft Chris O’Falt was nominated for entertainment news piece, and Deputy Editor of TV Ben Travers was nominated for television criticism.

See the full list of winners here.

