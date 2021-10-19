James Taylor and Carole King Concert Documentary Coming from ‘Bee Gees’ Team

"Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name" will explore the musicians' more than 50-year friendship and collaboration.

One of the great musical friendships and collaborations is getting a documentary of epic proportions. CNN Films and HBO Max announced today that it has ordered a documentary about the more than 50-year friendship and collaboration between Carole King and James Taylor. Directed by Frank Marshall and produced by the Kennedy / Marshall company, the concert documentary follows the duo’s 2010 reunion tour commemorating their 1970 show at the famed Los Angeles music club The Troubador. The film will premiere on CNN before eventually heading to HBO Max, reaching fans of all ages.

“I’ve been listening to and playing their music my whole life, so it’s especially meaningful to me and such an honor to be able to put together this special reunion concert by these two extraordinarily gifted friends,” Marshall said in a release.

One of the founders of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment before founding Kennedy / Marshall with his wife Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall has been the primary head of the couple’s company since Kennedy took over the reins at Lucasfilm. A prolific producer of award-winning films, such as “The Color Purple,” “The Sixth Sense,” and “Seabiscuit,” Marshall has recently stepped into the directing realm with much success. His Bee Gees documentary, “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” was a surprise hit, earning six Emmy nominations and rave reviews.

Related Points North Institute and CNN Films Award Emergency Grants for Doc Filmmakers

'On the Trail' Trailer: HBO Max to Stream CNN Election Documentary Related Best True Crime Shows on Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max

Emmy Predictions 2021: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series -- Are More Surprises In Store?

After King and Taylor famously performed together at The Troubador in 1970, they organized a reunion show for the club’s 50th anniversary in 2007, playing six sold out shows with hits like “So Far Away,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.” As Taylor recalls in the film, those shows were so much fun that he and King hatched plans for an 2010 world tour. The new film captures the beloved songwriters’ triumphant 2010 Troubadour Reunion Tour of arena concerts around the world.

The famed musicians of “The Section,” comprised of Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, and Lee Sklar, backed the duo in each of the 1970, 2007, and 2010 shows. They reflect on their shared music and performances throughout the decades for the film.

“Just Call Out My Name” is directed and produced by Marshall, and produced by Aly Parker and The Kennedy / Marshall Company. CNN Films’ Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton are executive producers.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.