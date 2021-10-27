Keanu Reeves Ended ‘John Wick 4’ Filming by Giving His Stunt Team the ‘Best Wrap Gift Ever’

Keanu Reeves continues to live up to his reputation as one of the nicest actors in Hollywood.

With beloved action franchises such as “The Matrix” and “John Wick” under his belt, Keanu Reeves knows the importance of stunt workers more than most actors. As reported by People magazine, the actor marked the end of production on “John Wick 4” by gifting the film’s four-man stunt team personalized Rolex Submariner watches as a thank you for their hard work on the upcoming action tentpole. Reeves’ stunt team on the film was made up of Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang.

Per People magazine: “The inside of each watch was engraved with personal messages to each individual from the actor. Marinas shared a look at the watches in his Instagram Stories, calling it the ‘best wrap gift ever’ and revealing his watch read ‘The John Wick Five’ along with the message, ‘Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021.'”

“John Wick 4” once again reunites Reeves with director Chad Stahelski, who happens to have served as Reeves’ stunt double during the making of the original “Matrix” trilogy. Franchise veterans Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane are all confirmed to be returning to the fourth “John Wick” installment, while newcomers include Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgård, and Hiroyuki Sanada, among other names.

The “John Wick” films have turned into an unexpected franchise hit for Reeves and distributor Lionsgate. The first “John Wick” debuted in 2014 and grossed $86 million at the worldwide box office. Each new “John Wick” entry has outgrossed the previous, with “John Wick: Chapter 2” grossing $171 million worldwide and “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” grossing $327 million worldwide. The third “John Wick” opened to $57 million in the U.S., more than the entire domestic gross of the first movie ($43 million).

In his review of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” IndieWire’s David Ehrlich said the sequel solidified the “Wick” movies as “one of Hollywood’s best action franchises.” The franchise is now expanding beyond film with an upcoming television series titled “The Continental.” The show will focus on a younger version of Winston, played by McShane in the movies.

“What we’re exploring in ‘The Continental’ is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel, which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later,” Lionsgate TV boss Kevin Beggs told Deadline earlier this year. “That’s the arena. I won’t give away more than that, but Starz really leaned into this take also, and they have been great collaborators. And how we’ve approached this first season is as three essentially 90-minute events which you could construe as a limited series or a limited event series.”

“John Wick 4” is scheduled for release on May 27, 2022.

