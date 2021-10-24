Hot Off ‘Succession,’ Kieran Culkin Set to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in November

With Season 3 of the HBO Emmy winner underway, Culkin will take on emcee duties on November 6 with musical guest Ed Sheeran.

Kieran Culkin’s Emmy-nominated performance as Roman Roy in HBO’s drama “Succession” is back in the conversation as the show is currently amid its ongoing Season 3. Well-timed to each Sunday night’s “Succession” episode, Kieran Culkin will next host “Saturday Night Live” on November 6, joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran. Culkin joins a roster of previous hosts for Season 47 including Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves; Kim Kardashian West with Halsey; Rami Malek and Young Thug; and Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile. There will not be a Halloween weekend episode this year.

Want to watch? You don’t have to have a traditional cable subscription to tune in.

One way to watch the new season is through Hulu + Live TV which offers a free seven-day trial. But if waiting until Sunday isn’t a problem you can stream “Saturday Night Live” with a regular subscription that morning, usually around 9 a.m. ET.

And since this is an NBC show, you can also watch “Saturday Night Live” via a Peacock Premium subscription, which allows you to stream the show live on Saturday night. Another benefit of Peacock is that you can tune into all past seasons of the show as well.

If you have access to cable but still want to watch “Saturday Night Live” online, you can use your digital login credentials to stream the episode live on NBC’s website, which also gives you entry to other live programming from the network. If you’re a cord-cutter and don’t have cable you can tune into “Saturday Night Live” via various live TV streaming platforms including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Many of these services offer a no-risk free trial. You can also use a digital antenna to watch all broadcast programming for free, live, all the time.

“SNL” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT on NBC. If you’re on the West Coast, you can catch “Saturday Night Live” on NBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. PT.

Kieran Culkin!! Ed Sheeran!!

NEXT EPISODE pic.twitter.com/lPYL6FcRUp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 24, 2021



Last night’s episode, hosted by Sudeikis, is now available to stream on Peacock, NBC’s free streaming service, and will soon be available to watch on Hulu.

