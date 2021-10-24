Kristen Stewart Thinks She’s Probably Only Made ‘Five Really Good Films’

Stewart said she has only a handful of movies where she feels, "Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!"

Kristen Stewart has a self-deprecating approach to her career spanning more than 50 films, and that took flight with the release of the “Twilight” franchise. The actress, now an Oscar contender for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming festival favorite “Spencer,” spoke to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo) about her body of work, which since breaking away from “Twilight” has long been revered by critics. (And there’s of course her legion of “Twilight” fans, too.)

Stewart, who has starred in films from directors like David Fincher and Woody Allen, said that choosing roles can be a “total crapshoot.” She added, “I’ve probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’”

When asked what films she counts among her best, she cited the films of Olivier Assayas, for whom she starred in “Personal Shopper” and “Clouds of Sils Maria,” which made her the first American actress to win a Cesar, the American equivalent of an Academy Award, for her supporting turn.

“I love Assayas’ movies,” she said. “I’d have to look at my credit list but they are few and far between. That doesn’t mean I regret the experience [of making them]. I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun. The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie but we’re all bracing until the end.”

Stewart declined to name which projects were less than desirable. “No! I’m not a mean person — I’m not going to call people out in public,” she said. “But it’s like starting to date someone and going, ‘Woah! I don’t know what we’re doing!’ But when you’re in the middle of a movie you can’t just break up.”

Stewart added that she never expected “Twilight” to catapult her to such a level of stardom. “If you’d told me we were going to make five ‘Twilights’ when we did the first? I would not have believed you.”

“Spencer” opens in theaters from Neon on November 5 and has put Stewart squarely in the Best Actress conversation.

