‘Landscapers’ First Trailer: Olivia Colman Leads Darkly Comic Limited Series for HBO

David Thewlis co-stars in the unique love story, created by debut screenwriter Ed Sinclair, who also happens to be Colman's husband.

HBO has released the first teaser for yet another prestige limited series, which are quickly becoming the network’s bread and butter since the hits of “Big Little Lies” and “The White Lotus.” Starring Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and “Harry Potter” favorite David Thewlis, “Landscapers” is a darkly comic mystery about a seemingly ordinary married couple who become the subjects of a murder investigation after two dead bodies are discovered in their back garden. Set in the northern English city of Nottingham and inspired by real-life events, the four-part series is the creation of debut screenwriter Ed Sinclair, who also happens to be Colman’s husband.

A little more about the unique love story: “As the investigation moves forward, inspired by Susan’s obsession with old Westerns and classic cinema, the fantasists cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in narratives of their own invention. Powered by Susan’s extraordinary imagination, Susan and Chris’s fantasy world provides a much-needed sanctuary from real-world horrors and their own clawing guilt but also threatens to undo them completely.” (Via Deadline.)

Described as an exploration of love and fantasy, the series is directed by Will Sharpe, also an actor and writer known for creating the dark comedy “Flowers,” in which Colman also starred. Sharpe’s feature film debut, “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” recently premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones. If the first trailer is any indication, “Landscapers” appears to have the same dark sensibility as “Flowers,” filtered through the HBO lens of prestige intrigue.

Additional cast includes Kate O’ Flynn (“Bridget Jones’s Baby”), Dipo Ola (“We Hunt Together”), Samuel Anderson (“The History Boys”), David Hayman (“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”), Felicity Montagu (“I’m Alan Partridge”), and Daniel Rigby (“Eric and Ernie,” “Flowers”).

“Landscapers” is produced by SISTER in association with South of the River Pictures for HBO and Sky Studios. Executive producers are Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry for SISTER, and Sinclair and Colman for South of the River Pictures. It is produced by Katie Carpenter and Sharpe, who also serves as executive producer.

“Landscapers” debuts December 6 on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the first trailer below.

