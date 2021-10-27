‘Lightyear’ Trailer: Chris Evans Is the New Buzz Lightyear in Action-Packed Pixar Origin Story

"Finding Dory" co-director Angus MacLane steps into the spotlight with his solo Pixar directorial debut.

To infinity and beyond! Disney and Pixar have debuted the action-packed first trailer for “Lightyear,” the upcoming “Toy Story” prequel that tells the origin story of the real Buzz Lightyear. Tim Allen famously voiced Buzz in the four “Toy Story” movies, but it’s Captain America himself, Chris Evans, that’s taking on the role of Buzz in “Lightyear.”

The official synopsis from Disney reads: “The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.”

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” Evans said in a statement accompanying the first trailer release. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane steps into the director’s chair for “Lightyear.” The filmmaker was a co-director on “Finding Dory” but is now making his solo Pixar directorial debut with the “Toy Story” prequel. Galyn Susman (the “Toy Story That Time Forgot” short) is producing.

“Lightyear” was first revealed at Disney Investor Day last December. Also announced at the time was a spinoff series from Pixar’s “Up” titled “Dug Days,” featuring Bob Peterson. Other series coming up from Pixar include a “Cars” franchise spinoff show and Pixar’s first official long-form animated series, “Win or Lose,” about a coed middle school softball team. That debuts in fall 2023.

On the feature film side, Pixar has “Turning Red” arriving next year as their follow up to “Luca.” The film is about a young girl who uncontrollably poofs into a giant red panda. It’s an original take on a coming-of-age comedy from Pixar. It comes from Pixar short “Bao” director Domee Shi. “Turning Red” will hit theaters March 11, 2022. Domee Shi is the second woman to direct a feature at Pixar, following Brenda Chapman (“Brave”).

“Lightyear” is set for release in theaters on June 17, 2022. Watch the official trailer below.

