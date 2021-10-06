Mike Flanagan, Netflix Set Fifth Horror Series: Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’

The limited series will be "based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe," not just the 1839 short story.

Mike Flanagan’s horror reign at Netflix is set to continue with an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher.” The streaming giant announced today that Flanagan will develop a limited series “based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe,” although the title for the series will be the same as Poe’s 1839 short story. “Usher” will be the fifth series to come out of Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s first look deal with Netflix under their Intrepid Pictures production banner. Previous Netflix horror series include “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass,” and the upcoming “The Midnight Club.”

Netflix isn’t providing any further details about Flanagan’s “The Fall of the House of Usher,” other than confirming the limited series will run eight episodes. Flanagan will direct four of the episodes himself, while Michael Fimognari will also direct four installments. Fimognari knows Flanagan’s vision better than most as he served as cinematographer on “Hill House” and the director’s feature film efforts “Doctor Sleep,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “Oculus,” “Gerland’s Game,” and more. Fimognari is also set to executive produce the series alongside Macy, Flanagan, and Emmy Grinwis.

Flanagan’s latest Netflix horror series, “Midnight Mass,” launched on the streaming platform this month. The series tells the story of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). The priest’s appearance coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, which creates a renewed religious fervor that takes hold of the community.

“Like Flanagan’s previous efforts, his new story is far more interested in its themes and characters than sustained terror or bloody mayhem,” IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his “Midnight Mass” review. “Flanagan has always shown great empathy for the people in his stories and great respect for the trauma they’ve gone through; the unnerving supernatural elements typically don’t represent a great evil or lead to a monstrous villain, so much as they’re used to reframe established horror archetypes and encourage compassion.”

Netflix has not announced a release date for “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

