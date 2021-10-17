‘Mindhunter’ Director Urges Fans to Make Noise for Season 3: ‘It Might Actually Happen’

While Fincher has said a third season of the serial killer series is probably dead, Asif Kapadia said the fanbase could change that.

Earlier this week, Netflix teased a new project from David Fincher. Fans might have hoped for a third season of “Mindhunter,” which ended in 2019… but it was “Voir,” a surprise docuseries of cinema essays. Fincher has said that the prospect of reviving the series about FBI serial killer profilers is probably dead, but Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia, who helmed two episodes of Season 1, is suggesting that fan upheaval could turn Season 3 into a reality.

“Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter,” the “Amy” filmmaker wrote on Twitter. See below.

Other directors on the series executive produced by Fincher included Tobias Lindholm, Andrew Dominik, and Carl Franklin.

Back in 2020, Fincher said, “Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about ‘Finish ‘Mank’ and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did Season 2. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

Fincher also noted that “‘Mindhunter’ was a lot for me,” adding that for more than three years he spent six to seven months a year in Pittsburgh to work on the series. “We had done the first season of ‘Mindhunter’ without a showrunner, with me pinch-hitting on a week-by-week basis. We started getting scripts for the second season, and I ended up looking at what was written and deciding I didn’t like any of it. So we tossed it and started over.”

Fincher plans to begin production on his next film, “The Killer,” in Paris next month. “Voir” will premiere at AFI FEST (November 10 through 14), though no streaming date has been confirmed yet.

