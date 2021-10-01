Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’ Easily Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Rankings for the Second Straight Week

Netflix is still the streaming service to beat thanks to its hugely popular "Clickbait" series, as well as the latest season of "Money Heist."

“Clickbait” is going strong — and we’re not just talking about the sponsored stories below this article.

For the second week in a row, Netflix’s “Clickbait” drama series was the most-viewed original streaming television show of the week, per Nielsen’s latest report. The series was viewed for 1,460 million minutes from August 30 to September 5, garnering more than thrice the views of Netflix’s “Money Heist,” which was the second most-viewed title of the week, with 452 million minutes viewed.

Per Netflix, “Clickbait” focuses on Nick Brewer (Grenier), a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says, “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.” Is this a threat or a confession? Or both? As his sister (Kazan) and wife (Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.

Nielsen’s data is only based on United States audiences using TV sets and only covers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The company releases its streaming data reports on a roughly one-month delay due to an arrangement with the aforementioned streaming services. The entertainment industry’s major streamers do not regularly release their own verifiable viewership data.

Nielsen’s latest report was released several days after Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos discussed Netflix viewership statistics at Vox Media’s Code Conference. At the time, Sarandos said “Bridgerton” was the streaming service’s most popular show, followed by “Lupin” and “The Witcher.” Sarandos also said that the Korean-language “Squid Game” drama, which premiered on September 17, could become the biggest Netflix show ever. (Nielsen’s delayed reporting means that the viewership for “Squid Game” won’t be revealed for several weeks.)

Netflix has long had success with non English-language programming; the aforementioned “Lupin” is a French-language series, while “Money Heist” is a Spanish-language series and was the second most-viewed show this week.

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” was one of the streamer’s two titles to rank in Nielsen’s latest report, the other being “Nine Perfect Strangers”; the former was the fourth most-viewed show of the week, with 444 million minutes viewed. Disney+’s animated “What If…?” Marvel Cinematic Universe show was the eighth most-viewed show of the week, with 235 million minutes viewed.

Top 10 Original Streaming TV Shows

1. Clickbait (Netflix) – 1,460 million minutes

2. Money Heist (Netflix) – 452 million minutes

3. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix) – 447 million minutes

4. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) – 444 million minutes

5. Grace and Frankie (Netflix) – 421 million minutes

6. Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) – 320 million minutes

7. Outer Banks (Netflix) – 252 million minutes

8. What If…? (Disney+) – 235 million minutes

9. Virgin River (Netflix) – 233 million minutes

10. Family Reunion (Netflix) – 226 million minutes

