Netflix Editing ‘Squid Game’ to Remove Real Phone Number After Owner Gets Over 4,000 Calls

It's been "hard for me to go on with daily life," said the man whose real phone number appeared in "Squid Game."

“Squid Game” is the biggest series on Netflix around the world right now, but it’s about to get a minor edit. As confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, a phone number that appears in the Korean series is being removed after it turned out to be a real phone number. The phone number appears on a business card given to characters in the show, who are then to call the number if they want to compete in the eponymous game. However, that number turned out to be real and the person on the receiving end has been getting “a deluge of prank calls and text messages.”

“After ‘Squid Game’ aired, I have been receiving calls and texts endlessly, 24/7, to the point that it’s hard for me to go on with daily life,” the owner of the phone number told Korean outlet Koreaboo in an interview. “This is a number that I’ve been using for more than 10 years, so I’m quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone and it’s to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone’s battery is drained and turns off.”

Another person whose number is just one digit off from the phone number seen in “Squid Game” has also been getting blasted with phone calls from viewers. The Korea Times reported on this individual, who told the outlet, “The stress from incessant prank calls is driving me crazy.”

“Squid Game” comes from writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk and tells the story of a group of contestants who agree to participate in a mysterious survival game with a grand prize total of nearly $40 million. The game includes hundreds of contestants who play traditional children’s games with deadly twists. Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-joon star. The series has gone number one in over 90 countries, including the United States. It’s the first Korean series to top the U.S. Netflix charts. All episodes of “Squid Game” are now streaming. Netflix’s global TV head Bela Bajaria confirmed this week that there is no official order for Season 2 yet, although the streaming giant is working with Hwang Dong-hyuk to “figure out the right structure” to keep the series going.

