Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera’s ‘Baseless’ Lawsuit and ‘Outright Lies’ Over ‘Jackass 4’

Attorneys for Paramount Pictures, MTV, and “Jackass” creators Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze have fired back against a lawsuit filed by former cast member Bam Margera. Filed at the beginning of August, Margera’s lawsuit claims he was subjected to “psychological torture” by being forced to sign a wellness agreement to star in “Jackass Forever,” the upcoming fourth movie in the long-running prank comedy series. Margera was fired from the production for breaking the wellness agreement, which mandated all cast members remain sober through filming.

“Margera’s lawsuit is baseless,” the attorneys said in a statement (via Deadline) “His claims seeking to enjoin ‘Jackass Forever’ improperly target Defendants’ protected speech and are precluded as a matter of law. This Court should strike them.”

Variety’s report on Margera’s lawsuit in August stated that the performer was claiming he got “fired after testing positive for Adderall, even though he has taken Adderall by prescription for 10 years. The suit likened Margera’s treatment to Britney Spears’ conservatorship case, alleging that he has been victimized as a result of his mental health issues.”

“Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced,” Margera’s lawsuit states. “Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants’ discriminatory conduct towards him.”

The attorneys fired back with the following statement: “Separate and apart from its legal insufficiency, Margera’s complaint is riddled with outright lies: Margera alleges that Knoxville, Tremaine, and Jonze accosted him in a rehab facility and browbeat him into signing a draconian sobriety contract (they did not, infra at II.A); that he was fraudulently induced and coerced into signing his talent agreement with Paramount (he was not, infra at II.C); that Paramount hired a doctor who forced him to take a ‘cocktail of pills’ that Paramount supposedly prescribed for him against his will (that is absurd and never happened, infra at II.B); that he complied with the Wellness Program (he breached it, infra at II.D); and that he was terminated for taking Adderall, which he claims was prescribed for him (it was not—he admitted that he bought it off the street—infra at II.D).”

While “Jackass Forever” was originally set for release on October 22, Paramount recently delayed the film until February 4.

