‘Scream’ Trailer: Neve Campbell Returns to Honor Wes Craven in Slasher Reboot

Though the fifth “Scream” may not be anyone’s favorite scary movie, it’s shaping up to one of the iconic franchise’s best contenders. Deliberately not titled “Scream 5,” though that is technically what it is, the upcoming slasher flick is the first new installment since 2011’s “Scream 4,” and the first since the 2015 passing of franchise creator and horror aficionado Wes Craven. Of course, it wouldn’t be a reboot of the classic without the original trio: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are all returning to the movie that started it all.

The new film is directed by “Ready or Not” duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script by James Vanderbilt (“Zodiac”) and Guy Busick (“Ready Or Not”). Original “Scream” writer Kevin Williamson will executive-produce alongside Chad Villella, with development being handled by Spyglass Media.

The original “Scream,” released in 1996, was an instant critical and commercial hit and helped revitalize public interest in the horror genre. The film was also notable for addressing (and subverting) many of the genre’s clichés and mixing horror with comedy. Released the next year, “Scream 2” was a rare exception to the trend of horror sequels that tank with critics. While the third and fourth “Scream” films and the MTV/VH1 “Scream” series weren’t as well-received as the first two movies, “Scream” is still regarded as one of the most important horror franchises in the genre’s history.

Newcomers joining for the fifth installment include “In the Heights” star Melissa Barrera, who recently tweeted that audiences “ain’t ready” for what’s to come. She also premiered a fancy new Ghostface emoji, crafted especially for this release, an image of the iconic hunting blade belonging to the franchise’s masked villain.

The new cast also includes Dylan Minnette (“13 Reasons Why”), Jack Quaid (“The Boys”), Jenna Ortega (“You”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”), and Mason Gooding (“Dear White People”). “Scream 4” cast member Marley Shelton will also return in the role of Deputy Judy Hicks.

Paramount Pictures will release “Scream” in theaters early next year on January 14, 2022. In the meantime, check out the first chilling trailer for the next chapter in horror history.

