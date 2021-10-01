Sean Baker Makes a Passionate Case For the Big Screen in Surprise Screen Talk Appearance at NYFF

The "Red Rocket" director also explained his opposition to day-and-date distribution at the live podcast event.

With the New York Film Festival back to its in-person routine, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson returned to the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center at Lincoln Center for a recording of their weekly Screen Talk podcast in front of a live audience — and this time, they were joined by a surprise guest. After the hosts discussed some of their favorite films of the festival (as well as the brief detour they took to see “No Time to Die” at a nearby theater), Baker showed up in the audience for the Q&A session and then joined the pair onstage. Baker was attending NYFF ahead of the screenings for his dark comedy “Red Rocket” in the Main Slate. The Cannes-acclaimed title stars Simon Rex as a down-on-his-luck former porn star, and the filmmaker spoke at length of the challenges he faced in depicting a character that some audiences wouldn’t exactly find likable.

However, Baker also focused on bigger-picture issues related to the state of exhibition. After making a passionate case for why movies belong on the big screen, Baker explained his opposition to the day-and-date release model, and why the pandemic has changed his perspective. In the audience Q&A, he also shared a hilarious memory from the premiere of “The Florida Project” at NYFF.

