‘Seinfeld’ Netflix Aspect Ratio Ticks Off Fans: Titular Pothole Cropped from Beloved Episode

This is not unlike the case of the unfortunate cropping of "The Simpsons" on Disney+.

Another day, another aspect ratio iring dogged fans of a beloved TV series. (That’s how the saying goes, right?) As was the case when “The Simpsons” got the cropped treatment when it dropped on Disney+, the arrival of every episode of “Seinfeld” on Netflix is not without some rankles. A “Seinfeld” viewer on Twitter noted that one of the series’ crucial visual gags — namely the titular pothole in the Season 8 episode “The Pothole” — has gotten the short shrift due to Netflix’s 16:9 remastering of the iconic ’90s comedy series. Specifically, that pothole (in which George Constanza believes his lost keys lie) is entirely cut out of the scene. Check it out below.

As legacy series make their transition to streaming platforms, the aspect ratio of it all continues to be an issue for viewers. When “The Simpsons” plopped on Disney+ back in November 2019, the cropping to fit standard-sized televisions obscured some of the show’s best visual jokes.

The pothole is obviously, well, crucial in the “Seinfeld” episode “The Pothole,” which is one of the series’ most appreciated episodes. It also features “Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis as Jerry’s girlfriend du jour, whose toothbrush falls in the toilet and leaves Jerry in a serious pickle as to whether to ever kiss her again.

Jerry Seinfeld recently spoke to Deadline about how he may, in hindsight, like to fix some aspects of the NBC sitcom, which ran for nine seasons from 1989 through 1998 on NBC.

“There’s a number of them that I would love to have a crack at, but I don’t really believe, philosophically, in changing or even thinking about the past,” he said. “My philosophy of life is that [it] happened the way it happened, and we’re going to go from here. And that’s the best way to […] live.”

He added, “I think regret is a philosophical position that I disagree with. It kind of assumes you could have changed the past, so I wouldn’t even think of that. But if you forced me or you gave me a time machine, yeah, there’s a few — I would fix some things.”

to emphasize, the titular pothole from the season 8 episode The Pothole is cropped out on Netflix https://t.co/gH4l5V8HfS pic.twitter.com/6G35eZQymW — Brandon (spooky version) (@Thatoneguy64) October 1, 2021

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.