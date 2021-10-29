‘Servant’ Season 3 Teaser: Apple TV+’s Horror Series to Return in January

Apple's hit horror series, which is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is slated to return for Season 3 in January 2021.

Apple TV+ quickly drew the eyes of horror aficionados when M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” premiered on the streaming service in 2019. Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the show’s return: Apple unveiled the official teaser and the release date for Season 3 on Friday.

Per Apple, “Servant,” which is executive produced by Shyamalan, follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint reprise their roles from earlier seasons, with new addition Sunita Mani (“Spirited,” “Mr. Robot,” “GLOW”).

The 10-episode Season 3 of “Servant” will debut January 21, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

“Servant” is created and executive produced by Tony Basgallop. He executive produces alongside Shyamalan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Season 3 directors include Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala.

Both seasons of “Servant” received positive reviews from critics, including IndieWire’s Ben Travers. Though Travers criticized the show’s excessive product placement in his grade B- review of Season 2 in January, he praised the show’s strong visual style and use of horror.

“Though ‘Servant’ often reads like a comedy that thinks it’s a thriller, there are still some genuinely chilling scenes,” Travers said in his review. “Look forward to a hypnotization, eerie occurrences at 2 a.m., and at least one diabolical use of food that, even if you see it coming, proves enjoyable because of how hard the show leans into its culinary theme. Ambrose is even more giddily over the top, Grint angrily slugs back even more wine, and Kebbell finds impressive angry man charm playing a desperate husband caught between supporting his wife and acknowledging reality.”

“Servant” is the second television series that Shyamalan, who previously directed an episode of and executive produced Fox’s “Wayward Pines,” has been involved in. Shyamalan most recently directed thriller film “Old,” which premiered in theaters in July.

Check out the teaser for “Servant” Season 3 below:

