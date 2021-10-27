‘Squid Game’ Creator Roasts LeBron James After Finale Criticism: Have You Seen ‘Space Jam 2’?

"Squid Game" is a massive hit beloved around the world. "Space Jam 2" is certainly not.

“Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk brought up the critically-maligned “Space Jam 2” in response to LeBron James’ criticism of the “Squid Game” finale. During an October 12 press conference, James had this to say about the ending of the show’s first season (Netflix has not greenlit “Squid Game” for Season 2, but Hwang wants to continue the story): “I didn’t like the ending, though. I know it’s supposed to start off season two, but get on that fucking flight and see your daughter. What are you doing?”

James is referring to the final moments of “Squid Game,” where protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) decides not to board a flight to visit his daughter in the United States. Seong’s decision sets up a second season where he stays in Korea on a mission to end the deadly games once and for all.

Hwang was asked about James’ criticism by The Guardian in a recent interview. The creator responded, “Have you seen ‘Space Jam 2?’ LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'”

“Squid Game” launched on Netflix to well over 100 million households, making it the biggest opening for a Netflix film or television original. Hwang told The Guardian that no Netflix bonus has come in even though the show is one of the streamer’s most popular titles. ‘I’m not that rich,” he said. “But I do have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract.”

Hwang previously spoke to IndieWire about his decade-long attempt at getting “Squid Game” made. The creator was told his storyline was “not realistic” a decade ago by potential producers. “It was too bizarre and people thought it wouldn’t be a money-making film, also because it was violent and there would be some issue with ratings and the target audience would shrink,” he added. “But 10 years had passed and for Netflix, their distribution system is different from films; they have less restrictions, so I could go about my own way of making this film and I felt less pressure about these issues.”

“Squid Game” is now streaming on Netflix.

