‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Netflix ‘Trying to Figure Out Right Structure’ to Make It Happen

Not even Netflix predicted "Squid Game" would become a worldwide TV blockbuster.

“Squid Game” has emerged as the unexpected TV blockbuster of the fall season. The Korean survival thriller has become Netflix’s number one show in 90 countries, including the United States, and naturally many of its fans want to know if the streaming giant will be bringing the series back for a second season. In a deep dive on the show’s breakout success published by Vulture, Netflix’s global TV head Bela Bajaria appeared optimistic about the potential for “Squid Game” Season 2. At this time, however, no second season has been officially ordered.

As reported by Vulture: “Nothing firm has been decided about a second season of ‘Squid Game,’ but Bajaria sounds upbeat about the prospect and suggests that it would depend on [creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s] schedule and his desires for how to proceed. ‘He has a film and other things he’s working on,’ she says, noting the creator likes to collaborate with ‘other writers’ who might come onboard for a new chapter. ‘We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him.'”

“Squid Game” comes from writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk, whose credits include the feature films “The Fortress,” “Miss Granny,” and “Silenced.” The film riffs on reality television and mixes “Battle Royale” and “The Hunger Games” in telling the story of a group of contestants who agree to participate in a mysterious survival game with a grand prize total of nearly $40 million. The game includes hundreds of contestants who play traditional children’s games with deadly twists. Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-joon star.

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed last week that “Squid Game” is on pace to become one of Netflix’s biggest series ever. The executive said there was even a chance “Squid Game” surpasses “Bridgerton” as the biggest television launch in the streamer’s history.

“We could not imagine that it would be this big globally,” Bajaria told Vulture. “We always knew it was going to be a signature title for Korea, but there’s no way to have anticipated it would be this big.”

Bajaria said “Squid Game” has broken out around the world because of “organic fandom,” as Netflix did not heavily promote the series outside of Korea. The film’s U.S. marketing included just one trailer. Bajaria noted that Netflix subscribers took to social media platforms such as Tik Tok and Twitter to react to the show, growing the title’s popularity through word of mouth.

“People hear about it, people talk about it, people love it, and there’s a very social aspect to that, which does help grow the show outside of what we do,” Bajaria added.

All nine episodes of “Squid Game” are now streaming globally on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.