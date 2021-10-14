‘Swagger’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Unveils Kevin Durant’s Youth Basketball Series in Dramatic First Look

The upcoming series is based on the early life of NBA star Kevin Durant, who also serves as an executive producer.

Apple TV+ subscribers will be getting an inside look at the world of youth basketball via “Swagger,” the streaming service’s upcoming drama inspired by NBA star’s Kevin Durant’s childhood. Apple unveiled the trailer for the 10-episode series, which debuts Friday, October 29, on Thursday.

The series, which hails from creator and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, will dramatize an aspiring NBA player’s experiences, as well as the families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. The series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Jason Rivera.

Per Apple, Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; Hill plays Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh portrays Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris’ character is named Musa, the team’s glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company; and Rivera plays Nick, a player from Puerto Rico with the drive to become the best player in the country.

The “Swagger” trailer suggests the show will touch on a handful of timely topics. Several scenes show most characters in masks, which indicates that at least part of the series is set during the coronavirus pandemic, and one scene shows a Black player taking a knee while a white spectator takes his mask off to boo him. The trailer primarily strikes an uplifting and inspiring note, as Ike trains hard to achieve his dream of joining the NBA.

“Swagger” is created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, who also writes, directs and serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Durant, Brian Grazer, and Rich Kleiman. The series is produced for Apple by Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios, and Undisputed Cinema. Also serving as executive producers are Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo, and Samantha Corbin-Miller.

“Swagger” premieres Friday, October 29 on Apple TV+, with new episodes released weekly. Check out the trailer below:

