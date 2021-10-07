‘The Afterparty’ Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Tries to Solve Lord and Miller’s Murder-Mystery Series

The Apple TV+ limited series also stars Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, and Ilana Glazer.

“Nothing can ruin this night.” That’s the hope, at least, at the outset of the first teaser-trailer for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s new murder-mystery series, “The Afterparty.”

Per Apple TV+, “The Afterparty” is a comedic whodunit set at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

The all-star cast includes Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip,” “Like a Boss”), Sam Richardson (“Detroiters,” “Veep”), Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “Downhill”), Ben Schwartz (“Space Force,” “House of Lies”), Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project,” “Neighbors”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag,” “Stath Lets Flats”), Dave Franco (“The Rental,” “The Disaster Artist”) and John Early (“Search Party”).

The first trailer certainly sets the tone with Ini Kamoze’s “Here Comes the Hotstepper” and Dave Franco taking a mysterious swan dive off a cliff. Haddish looks to be our Hercule Poirot/Benoit Blanc, the popcorn-eating detective determined to suss out what makes these former classmates tick and how it might have all led to murder.

Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and performer Anthony King will also executive produce the series. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which was produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal. This marks Miller’s return to the director’s chair after last helming the two-part pilot for “The Last Man on Earth” in 2015.

“This is one of the most surprising, original, and fun projects we’ve ever made,” said Lord and Miller in a statement. “Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunnit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone’s personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world.”

Watch the full trailer below. “The Afterparty” premieres in January 2022 on Apple TV+.



