‘The Batman’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight Meets Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

Warner Bros. at long last revealed the first full trailer for director Matt Reeves’ sleek new take on the Dark Knight franchise, “The Batman,” during this weekend’s DC FanDome event. This sprawling new look at the film, featuring some of your favorite characters and villains out of the Bob Kane universe, debuts a year after Warners first premiered a sizzle reel during the inaugural 2020 DC FanDome. Watch the trailer below.

The trailer not only introduces Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, but also Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as his own twist on the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and even glimpses of Paul Dano’s Riddler. We also see Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s righthand man.

“Right from the beginning, there’s a desperation to it. He’s really working out this rage,” Pattinson said of his character during a DC FanDome sizzle reel in the leadup to the trailer. “He wants to inflect his kind of justice. He’s just compelled to do it. There is no other option.”

Director Reeves stated in April 2020 that fans should not expect to see a young, orphaned Bruce Wayne find his calling in “The Batman.” In fact, the film is not an origin story at all.

“The thing I related to in the Batman story is that he isn’t a superhero in the traditional sense,” Reeves explained. “If he has a superpower, it’s the ability to endure…He’s a very alive character, and to tell a version of Batman that wasn’t about how he became Batman, but the early days of being Batman…to see it in new ways, that was a way to do something that hasn’t been done.”

Reeves’ cinematic influences for “The Batman” include “Chinatown,” “The French Connection,” and “Taxi Driver.” The “War for the Planet of the Apes” director co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, and “The Batman” features cinematography from Oscar-nominated DP Greig Fraser, who also shot Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune,” as well as “Lion” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Reeves said he pitched “The Batman” as a “very psychological” exploration of the corruption behind Gotham City. “I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is,” Reeves said to Nerdist in April 2020. “Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and this is how he’s trying to rise above that struggle. But that doesn’t mean that he even fully understands, you know. It’s that whole idea of the shadow self and what’s driving you, and how much of that you can incorporate, and how much of it you’re doing that you’re unaware of.”

