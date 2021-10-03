‘The Batman’ Star Zoë Kravitz Shares How She Landed Role of Catwoman

Kravitz reportedly beat out actors Zazie Beetz and Eiza Gonzalez for the role of Selina Kyle.

Zoë Kravitz reportedly beat out a number of actresses to take on the role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC reboot “The Batman.” The movie, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, isn’t set to release until March 4, 2022, but already the movie has skillfully amounted a great deal of buzz with well-placed footage and trailers throughout events such as DC FanDome.

In a recent interview with Another Mag, Kravitz talked about what went into securing the role of Catwoman, and it had to do with not pulling any punches in her audition.

“I read the script. Then he talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn’t know him well and it was a bit of a process. When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it’s heartbreaking when you don’t get them. You put a lot of energy into it. The thing that I tried to keep in check throughout, though, was just wanting to be agreeable and likable to get the role. [I didn’t want] To read the script and say, ‘I love it. I love everything about it.’ Then I go to the audition and I have this puppy dog energy,” she said. (Via Slash Film.)

She added, “It was important to give him an idea of what it’s really like to work with me. To say what I really think and, if we’re on set together, to ask the questions I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that’s why it happened and I got the role. Matt’s a fantastic director, and he’s really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I’d read the script too and they were welcomed.”

The cast for “The Batman” also includes Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Pattinson has reiterated that this version of Batman will not resemble Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, or Michael Keaton in Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns.”

