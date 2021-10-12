‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer: Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd Lead Apple’s Dark Comic Limited Series

"The Shrink Next Door" is one of the most star-studded Apple TV+ projects to date.

Apple TV+ doesn’t lack for star-studded programming, but the streaming service is nonetheless raising the bar with its upcoming limited series, “The Shrink Next Door.” Apple unveiled the full series trailer, which stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, and Casey Wilson, on Tuesday.

“The Shrink Next Door” marks a reunion for Ferrell and Rudd, whose chemistry made the “Anchorman” films major commercial successes. The Apple TV+ series also marks a return to starring television roles for the duo, as well as one more collaboration between frequent acting cohorts, Rudd and Hahn (who’ve appeared together in “How Do You Know,” “Our Idiot Brother,” and “Wanderlust,” as well as “Parks and Recreation” and other projects). The eight-episode series will premiere November 12 on Apple TV+.

Apple’s synopsis for the upcoming series reads: “Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, ‘The Shrink Next Door’ follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz (Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Wilson) and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Hahn) is not.”

“The Shrink Next Door” is the latest in a string of high-profile TV credits for Hahn, who had major roles in Disney+’s “WandaVision” and Apple TV+’s “Central Park.” As for Wilson, her recent major television credits include roles in Showtime’s “Black Monday” and HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher” (alongside Hahn). Directed by Michael Showalter (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) and Jesse Peretz (“High Fidelity,” “GLOW”), and based on the script by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett (“Succession”), “The Shrink Next Door” hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The series is based on the 2019 podcast Wondery and Bloomberg Media.

In addition to starring, Ferrell and Rudd also serve as executive producers on the Apple TV+ limited series. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal will executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Pritchett executive produces in addition to writing, and Showalter executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick, on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions. Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez, and Aaron Hart for Wondery, and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media, will serve as executive producers, with the podcast’s host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.

“The Shrink Next Door” premieres Friday, November 12 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below.

