‘Tick Tick Boom’ Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda Directs Andrew Garfield as ‘Rent’ Creator Jonathan Larson

The "Hamilton" creator's directorial debut hits theaters on November 12, followed by Netflix the following week.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has already conquered Broadway with “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” and he has proven his bona fides in film as an actor (“Mary Poppins Returns”), composer (“Moana”), and producer (“In the Heights”). So what’s next for Miranda? A spot in the director’s chair with his feature filmmaking debut “Tick Tick Boom.” Netflix has released a new trailer for the film, which stars Andrew Garfield as “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson. Following a world premiere at AFI FEST in Los Angeles, the film opens in theaters on November 12 and streams on Netflix starting the following week.

Here’s the official synopsis courtesy of Netflix:

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with “tick, tick…BOOM!,” an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

The film stars Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Garfield opposite Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Emmy Award nominee Mj Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought of The Roots, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The film is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson (who wrote the book for “Dear Evan Hansen”) and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, plus Julie Oh and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, Garfield said the following about working with Miranda: “You know Lin, he’s like a crazy mixture of the most precocious eight-year-old genius student of life that won’t stop talking and has a reference to everything, while simultaneously being one of the greatest creative geniuses of our time. It’s this weird combination of having that eight-year-old running around your ankles, but that eight-year-old has also written ‘Hamilton.’”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.