‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer: The Joe Exotic Saga Continues, From a Cage of His Own

America's craziest big cat owners are back to wreak even more mayhem.

Netflix has released a dramatic first trailer for “Tiger King 2,” the sequel to the larger-than-life documentary series that got everyone through the first isolating weeks of the pandemic. Full of suspense and outlandish characters, “Tiger King” immediately captured viewers’ attention worldwide. Now the saga continues with Joe Exotic behind bars, and not the kind you keep a big cat in. Set to Liza Minnelli singing “Maybe This Time” from “Cabaret,” the trailer below teases plenty of drama and intrigue to come.

Here’s the official synopsis, per Netflix: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with ‘Tiger King 2’ as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Netflix may be hoping to get ahead of the multiple narrative projects in the works inspired by its runaway hit. In April of this year, it was announced that NBCUniversal nabbed rights to the podcast on which the series is based. The studio has been shooting a scripted “Joe Exotic” series in Brisbane, Australia. The series stars indie filmmaker John Cameron Mitchell as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel alongside “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon as his kooky and controversial rival Carole Baskin.

It’s yet to be seen just how much appetite is left for “Tiger King,” and whether all or any of these new projects will command the same attention as the debut season. For now, Netflix is betting on the real thing.

IndieWire’s Steve Green awarded the original “Tiger King” an A- review, writing, “Destined to become the next streaming doc series obsession, Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode’s tactfully told seven-part tale has crime, cubs, and a contentious rivalry that went too far.”

“Tiger King 2” premieres on Netflix on November 17. Check out the official trailer for the documentary sequel below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.