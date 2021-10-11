Timothée Chalamet Won’t Give ‘Partial Response’ on Armie Hammer Abuse Claims: It’s a ‘Larger Conversation’

Hammer was dropped by WME shortly before a woman accused him of rape.

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer forged a close friendship during the making of their Oscar-winning romance drama “Call Me By Your Name,” which is why Time magazine tried to get a comment out of Chalamet regarding the rape allegation Hammer is facing. A woman identified as Effie came forward in a March press conference to accuse Hammer of rape. The woman said the alleged sexual assault took place in April 2017 during an encounter with Hammer, adding the actor “violently raped” her and repeatedly banged her head against a wall. Effie added that Hammer committed other “violent acts” against her without her consent.

In Time magazine’s new Chalamet cover story, west coast editor Sam Lansky writes: “[Chalamet] demurs when asked about co-star Armie Hammer, who has denied a widely publicized accusation of rape. ‘I totally get why you’re asking that,’ he says, ‘but it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.'”

Even before the rape accusation, the future of Hammer’s career was in question following a social media controversy at the start of 2021. Alleged messages detailing Hammer’s sex life and dominant sexual fantasies leaked online, resulting in him exiting two high profile projects: the Lionsgate action comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez and the Paramount+ making-of-“The Godfather” series “The Offer.” Hammer was then dropped by his agency, WME.

After Hammer departed “Shotgun Wedding,” he issued a statement about the scandal that read: “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer has denied the rape allegation through his attorney, Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer. A statement put out in March reads: “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

