Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Chalamet plays the eccentric chocolatier in this origin story based on Roald Dahl's characters.

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below.

Principal photography began in the United Kingdom just this past month. King wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (picking up from prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Farnaby previously wrote the screenplay for “Paddington 2.” David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films. Luke Kelly is also producing, with Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire executive-producing.

This latest revamp of the Willy Wonka story will mark the third time Warner Bros. has adapted the Roald Dahl novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” for the big screen. The original 1971 movie starred Gene Wilder as the beloved chocolatier. Then there’s the 2005 version “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” directed by Tim Burton, and starring Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka.

Related 'Dune' Has Opened in 17 Countries -- Why Is Domestic Five Weeks Later?

Clint Eastwood Built His 67-Year Career on Tradition While Changing the Industry Forever Related 2021 Emmys Winners List: 'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown,' and 'The Queen's Gambit' Lead the Night

Emmy Predictions: Best Actor in a Drama Series -- One More for Porter, or a First for O'Connor?

According to Deadline, while the film is based upon the characters originally created by Roald Dahl in his novel (that also inspired the 1971 film from Mel Stuart), this one will focus on a young Willy Wonka before he opened his famed chocolate factory.

Chalamet will get to show off his singing and dancing skills in the various musical numbers featured throughout the film. The film also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman.

Chalamet is coming up on a big fall thanks to the long-awaited arrival of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22. He also stars in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which releases on that same date from Searchlight Pictures. (Both films just played the New York Film Festival.) He also has a role in Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” over at Netflix. Meanwhile, he recently reunited with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for his new film “Bones & All” opposite Taylor Russell.

“Wonka” is set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 17, 2023.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.