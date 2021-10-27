Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Are Brothers with a Secret in First Trailer for Netflix’s Limited Series ‘True Story’

Based on the trailer, Hart is playing a character seemingly inspired by himself, an ultra-successful comedian named The Kid.

Kevin Hart is taking the leap into dramatic series television with the Netflix limited series “True Story.” And if even a quarter of the series is, in fact, true then it looks to be a wild ride. The first trailer for the seven-episode limited series just dropped and things take a bad turn fast.

Based on the trailer, Hart is playing a character seemingly inspired by himself, an ultra-successful comedian named The Kid. Life appears to be good, but when Kid’s older brother (Wesley Snipes) shows back up in his life, it threatens to destroy not just the Kid’s career but could see more violent things unfold. Right now there’s little else to go off of, including what exactly is going to land the Kid in hot water, but there’s a serious desire to make this a heavy drama.

“True Story” is executive produced by “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico” showrunner Eric Newman, a fact that is emphasized in the trailer itself. There certainly is a “Narcos” vibe here, especially with quick shots of strippers, people getting stomped on, and more. Caroline Currier from Grand Electric and Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown from Hartbeat Productions all serve as co-producers. Stephen Williams will direct and executive produce the first three episodes while Hanelle Culpepper will direct the final four episodes.

The combination of Hart and Netflix has been a winning one of the last year with the streamer releasing Hart’s documentary special, “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” in 2019 and releasing his feature film “Fatherhood” earlier this year.

Hart himself was at the center of a scandal earlier in the year after he railed against cancel culture and said it has led to a loss of freedom in comedy in an interview for The Sunday Times. He said the loss of freedom was because many comics feel censored by “thinking that things you say will come back and bite you on the ass.”

Speaking on his own cancellation, Hart said he is “never bothered” whenever his controversial material resurfaces in a present-day context and leads to people trying to cancel him for it. “If you allow it to have an effect on you, it will. Personally? That’s not how I operate,” the comedian said. “I understand people are human. Everyone can change.”

Watch the full trailer below.

“True Story” streams on Netflix November 24.

