‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’: Three Ways to Watch the Family-Friendly Comedy for Free

The Halloween special debuted on Disney+ on Friday.

The Muppets are getting ghostly in “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” their first-ever Halloween special, which debuted on Disney+ on Friday. The family-friendly film features a star-studded cast of Muppets and celebrity cameos, plus all-new music, and spooky fun.

In “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” The Great Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring Halloween night in the Haunted Mansion. The daredevil artiste has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all — but will he make it through a night in the eerie mansion?

Pepe the King Prawn, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Animal, and the rest of the Muppets gang are all featured in the film alongside Will Arnett (as The Ghost Host), Taraji P. Henson (as The Bride), and Yvette Nicole Brown (as The Hearse Driver). Audiences will also see special appearances from Alfonso Ribeiro, Darren Criss, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Skai Jackson, Pat Sajak, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, John Stamos, Kim Irvine, and the late Ed Asner. The Halloween special also features three original songs: “Rest in Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie the Knot Tango,” all of which are featured on the “Muppets Haunted Mansion EP” along with a cover of “Dancing in the Moonlight.”

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” is directed by Kirk R. Thatcher; Bill Barretta, Andrew Williams, David Lightboy and Leigh Slaughter serve as Executive Producers.

