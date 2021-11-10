‘Flee’ and ‘Summer of Soul’ Lead 2022 Cinema Eye Honors Nominees

"The Rescue," "Ascension," and "Faya Dayi" also pulled in multiple nominations for the annual event, which serves to "recognize excellence in artistry and craft in nonfiction filmmaking."

The Cinema Eye Honors, recognizing outstanding artistry and craft in nonfiction filmmaking, today announced the full slate of nominees for its 15th Annual Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, New York. Leading the pack of nominees are two Sundance premieres: Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated “Flee” (nominated for seven Cinema Eye Honors, including Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, Direction, Production and this year’s newly unveiled award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design) and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” which was nominated for six awards.

A trio of other lauded docs are nominated for five awards apiece, including Jessica Kingdon’s “Ascension,” Jessica Beshir’s “Faya Dayi,” and E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “The Rescue.” Both Kingdon and Beshir are first-time feature filmmakers, while Vasarhelyi and Chin are long-time Cinema Eye faves, and Chin currently ranks as the most-winning Cinema Eye honoree in the event’s history, with five wins.

Historically, films nominated for Cinema Eye will often go on to other nominations and critics prizes. Over the last five years, 96 percent of the Oscar nominees for Best Documentary Feature were also Cinema Eye nominees and 88 percent of Oscar nominees received multiple Cinema Eye nominations, including all of last year’s Oscar-nominated documentaries.

A number of this year’s nominees have been recognized for their work on multiple projects, including Dan Deacon (nominated in Original Score for both “Ascension” and “All Light, Everywhere”); plus Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, and Carolyn Hepburn, who have received nominations for their work as producers on two different films (“The Velvet Underground” and “In the Same Breath”). Liz Garbus, who won the 2021 award for Outstanding Nonfiction Series for “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” was nominated for the Audience Choice Prize for “Becoming Cousteau” and Outstanding Broadcast Film for “All In: The Fight for Democracy.”

Courtesy Everett Collection

While many returning veterans are among this year’s nominees, more than 65 percent of this year’s nominations went to first-time filmmakers and craftspersons. Among film directors, women make up 48 percent of today’s announcements, while at least 57 percent of this year’s directors are filmmakers of color, which is a record for Cinema Eye.

HBO led all distributors/broadcasters with a total of 16 nominations, followed by Hulu with 12, and 11 nominations for both National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon/Super LTD.

Cinema Eye was founded in 2007 “to recognize excellence in artistry and craft in nonfiction filmmaking. Its mission is three-fold: to build the documentary community by creating spaces where practitioners of the artform can connect with one another; to celebrate the whole creative team that works to create a nonfiction film; and to encourage artistic boldness and risk-taking within the form.”

A full list of nominees follows.

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

Ascension

Faya Dayi

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Outstanding Direction

Ascension

Faya Dayi

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Outstanding Editing

Homeroom

The Rescue

Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Outstanding Production

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

President

The Rescue

Outstanding Cinematography

All Light, Everywhere

Ascension

Cusp

Faya Dayi

The Rescue

Outstanding Original Score

All Light, Everywhere

Ascension

Flee

Julia

maini – towards the ocean, towards the shore

Procession

Outstanding Sound Design

All Light, Everywhere

Faya Dayi

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Outstanding Graphic Design/Animation

Becoming Cousteau

Flee

Rebel Hearts

The Sparks Brothers

Wojnarowicz: F*ck You F*ggot F*cker

Outstanding Debut

Ascension

A Cop Movie

Faya Dayi

Jacinta

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

Águilas

A Broken House

Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

Sundance

Audience Choice Prize

Becoming Cousteau

Billie Eilish – The World’s a Little Blurry

Flee

Homeroom

Julia

Lily Topples the World

Listening to Kenny G

The Rescue

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain

The Sparks Brothers

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Try Harder!

The Velvet Underground

Writing With Fire

Spotlight

Fruits of Labor

The Neutral Ground

North by Current

Socks on Fire

Two Gods

Heterodox

Bo Burnham: Inside

A Cop Movie

The Inheritance

El Planeta

The Souvenir Part II

The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)

Flee, Amin

Homeroom, Denilson Garibo

Introducing, Selma Blair, Selma Blair

Jacinta, Jacinta Hunt

Lily Topples the World, Lily Hevesh

Listening to Kenny G, Kenny G

Mr. Bachmann and His Class, Mr. Bachmann

My Name is Pauli Murray, Pauli Murray

Not Going Quietly, Ady Barkan

Procession, Joe Eldred, Mike Foreman, Ed Gavagan, Dan Laurine, Michael Sandridge, & Tom Viviano

The Rescue, Rick Stanton

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It, Rita Moreno

Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain

The Sparks Brothers, Ron Mael and Russell Mael

Writing With Fire, Meera Nevi

The following nominations were previously announced on Wednesday, October 20. 2021, during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles.

Broadcast Film

All In: The Fight for Democracy

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Disclosure

In the Same Breath

Tina

Nonfiction Series

1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything

City So Real

Exterminate All the Brutes

The Lady and the Dale

Last Chance U: Basketball

Philly D.A.

Anthology Series

Earth at Night in Color

Generation Hustle

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

How to with John Wilson

Pretend It’s a City

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Broadcast Editing

Allen v Farrow

City So Real

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Exterminate All the Brutes

How to with John Wilson

Outstanding Broadcast Cinematography

100 Foot Wave

City So Real

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Earth at Night in Color

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Shorts List Films

Elena

Jobs for all!

The Last Cruise

Takeover

We Were There to Be There

Your Street

Legacy Award

The Watermelon Woman

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.