4K Movies: Start Your Collection with ‘The Suicide Squad’ and Other Films

Here's a selection of films to get your 4K UHD collection started, including "The Matrix," an "Indiana Jones" collection, and more. (Plus all of them come with Blu-ray and digital copies, too.)

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Finally took the plunge and upgraded your home theater setup to a 4K ultra HD experience, but find that you now also need to upgrade your DVD and Blu-ray collection? You’re in luck — there are plenty of affordable box sets and 4K films that will allow you to beef up your movie collection for a modest investment.

From cult classics to big-budget action, add films of all genres to your bookshelf. Though let’s be honest, this selection leans heavily towards action because there’s no better way to make sure your new TV is calibrated correctly than via watching copious explosions and/or car chases. For more shopping guides, check out our lists of best Blu-ray players and 4K TVs that are perfect for watching movies. Keep reading for a list of new and older Blu-ray movies to purchase in 4K UHD.

Task Force X sets out on a deadly mission to protect American interests in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” This newly released 4K Blu-ray includes a gag reel, deleted and extended scenes, director commentary, and a retro style trailer.

Related Best Memoirs by Filmmakers: Akira Kurosawa, Oliver Stone, and More

Advent Calendars for Movie and TV Fans: 'A Christmas Story,' 'The Office,' and More Related 45 Directors Pick Favorite Horror Movies: Bong Joon Ho, Tarantino, del Toro and More

Wes Anderson's Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

Naomi Watts and Laura Harring star in the 2001 neo noir “Mulholland Dr.” The 4K digital restoration, supervised by David Lynch and director of photography Peter Deming, includes behind-the-scenes footage, a deleted scene and trailer, and 2015 interviews with Lynch, Deming, Watts, Harring, and Justin Theroux. Composer Angelo Badalamenti, production designer Jack Fisk, and casting director Johanna Ray are also featured.

Take home a family-friendly film for the whole family. “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” starring Lebron James, plus Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweetie Bird, and other beloved Looney Tunes characters. This 4K UHD Blu-ray includes a digital edition, special features, and deleted scenes.

“The Matrix 4” will hit theaters (and HBO Max) in December, which gives you plenty of time to revisit the three older films in stunning 4K HD. The trilogy collection features extended footage, commentary from the cast, crew, and commentary. You’ll also find a written introduction from the Wachowski sisters behind the franchise, and three hours of bonus content which includes “Behind the Matrix,” “The Matrix Revisited,” and “Follow the White Rabbit.”

Natasha Romanoff gets her first solo film with “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johannson as the red-haired assassin-turned-hero in this action-packed edition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Besides seeing the movie in 4K Ultra HD, the Blu-ray features commentary from director Cate Shortland on working with Johansson and Florence Pugh, plus a gag reel, deleted scenes, and more.

Dive into the spectacular stunts and groundbreaking effects of the “Indian Jones” franchise in 4K Ultra HD. All four original Indiana Jones movies (“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”) have been visually remastered with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for optimum picture and sound quality. The Blu-ray sets includes seven hours of special features on one disc. This special-edition collection is available for pre-order, and will be released November 16.

For fans of the “Resident Evil” franchise, this box set features all six films in the franchise in 4K UHD for the first time. The limited-edition collection includes “Resident Evil,” “Resident Evil Afterlife,” “Resident Evil Apocalypse,” “Resident Evil Extinction,” “Resident Evil the Final Chapter,” “Resident Evil Retribution.” The Blu-ray also has special features and extended cuts of “Resident Evil: Apocalypse.”

For just under $25, you can own all three chapters of Keanu Reeves kicking so much ass in the “John Wick” movies. You’ll get 4K and digital copies of “John Wick,” “John Wick: Chapter 2,” and “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

This “Scarface” box set technically does include two movies, but the price tag is still a little dubious considering you’re getting 4K, Blu-ray, and digital copies of Brian De Palma’s 1983 classic, plus a Blu-ray of the 1932 “Scarface” with newly restored original theatrical and alternate censored versions. “The World is Yours” collectible statue is cool, but it’s not like there’s any cocaine in this thing.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.