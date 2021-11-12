Aaron Sorkin: What’s Happening with Facebook Is Worth Telling as ‘Social Network’ Sequel

Somebody call David Fincher. We're inching closer to "The Social Network" sequel.

Aaron Sorkin is keeping the hope alive for “The Social Network” sequel. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning screenwriter had this to say about a potential follow-up to David Fincher’s acclaimed Facebook drama: “Well, I don’t want to make news here. I think what has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling, and there is a way to tell it as a follow up to ‘The Social Network,’ and that’s as much as I know.”

While Sorkin has spent the last several years directing his own scripts (see “Molly’s Game,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and the upcoming “Being the Ricardos”), he’s more then eager to get back into the world of Facebook with David Fincher. When asked if he’ll return to letting other directors helm his screenplays, Sorkin responded, ” I am not done wanting to work with great directors, and Fincher would certainly be on the top of that list.”

Sorkin will need Fincher if he wants to make “The Social Network” sequel. The screenwriter told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast last year that the only way a sequel to the movie moves forward is if Fincher agrees to direct it. Both men were Oscar nominated for “The Social Network,” with Sorkin winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

“People have been talking to me about [a sequel] because of what we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook,” Sorkin said at the time. “Do I want to write that movie? Yeah I do. I will only write it if David directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David.”

For what it’s worth, Jesse Eisenberg is ready to return as Mark Zuckerberg and is just waiting for the call to arrive about a sequel. As the Oscar nominee told IndieWire back in 2019 when asked if he wants to reprise his “Social Network” role, “Oh, yeah. To play a good role in a popular thing is very rare. This was an opportunity to play a complicated character that you’d normally play onstage or an art film, but on a big scale. For me, that was incredibly fortunate.”

