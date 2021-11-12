‘And Just Like That’ First Trailer: ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Makes Big Changes

The upcoming HBO Max series, which is a sequel to the iconic "Sex and the City," is slated to premiere in December.

HBO Max’s upcoming sequel series to the iconic “Sex and the City” has wrapped filming and fans of the original series won’t have to wait much longer to catch up with one of television’s most iconic group of friends. WarnerMedia has now unveiled the teaser trailer for “And Just Like That…,” which premieres in December. The series’ first two episodes will premiere on December 9. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly every Thursday.

Per WarnerMedia, the 10-episode limited series follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties.

Though most of the original series’ key cast are reprising their roles for the HBO Max revival, Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City,” will not appear in the upcoming show. Cattrall has been outspoken about her unwillingness to reprise the character in recent years and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys discussed writing her character out of the upcoming show in an interview with TVLine earlier in the year.

“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life,” Bloys said in February. They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Additional cast members include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

“And Just Like That…” is executive produced by Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi, and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.

“And Just Like That…” serves as a revival of the “Sex and the City” franchise, which previously spawned several other spin-offs. Two films set several years after the original series’ finale premiered in 2008 and 2010, while prequel series “The Carrie Diaries,” which was adapted from a book of the same name by Candace Bushnell (who also wrote the original “Sex and the City” book that the HBO series was based on), aired two seasons on The CW from 2012 to 2014.

Check out the teaser trailer for “And Just Like That…” below.

