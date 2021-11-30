‘And Just Like That…’ Trailer: The Gang’s (Almost) All Here in ‘Sex and the City’ Return

Art imitates life and even fictional friendships run their course in the groundbreaking series' first return to TV.

HBO Max has debuted the official trailer for “And Just Like That…” the 9-episode series return of HBO’s flagship comedy “Sex and the City.” As expected, the series will be full of high fashion, quippy dialogue, and beloved characters — with some exciting new additions as well. Franchise talents Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis are all returning to reprise their career-defining roles. Only Kim Cattrall is awkwardly absent. Following two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010, a third film was shelved in 2017 when Cattrall refused to return, saying she’d “had enough” playing Samantha Jones. (Behind the scenes, longstanding disputes with her castmates seemed the likelier culprit.) Determined to forge ahead without their bawdiest broad, the remaining trio banded together and reshaped the revival for television, returning “Sex and the City” to its original form. And just like that, “And Just Like That…” was born.

As the MCU for women and gay men of a certain age, it was tough to keep details under wraps for such a hotly anticipated project. Filming for “And Just Like That” was swarmed with paparazzi and fans, and a few outfits and plotlines have been leaked and dissected over the past year. The wait will soon be over, though, with this first trailer offering fresh images and clues to pore over.

HBO is naturally keeping mum on details, with the logline offering only a small window into the plot, saying the show will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

While there was initially some question as to whether Chris Noth’s Mr. Big would be returning, the actor was announced to return in May. Around the same time, HBO announced that “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramírez was cast to play a new character named Che Diaz, Carrie’s podcast co-host and a non-binary stand-up comedian. Leaked photos seemed to hint Che is a possible love interest for Miranda, which would be a boon to fans who long suspected the no-nonsense lawyer was queer. This trailer does little to fan those flames, sadly.

“And Just Like That” was executive produced by creator Michael Patrick King, who also wrote and directed the first two episodes. Aside from King, all other directors are celebrated women filmmakers: Gillian Robespierre, Anu Valia, and Nisha Ganatra. Nixon will also make her directorial debut on one episode.

“And Just Like That” will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, December 9, on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays. Check out the official trailer below.

