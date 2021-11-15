ATX TV Festival Sets In-Person 2022 Edition in Austin — Exclusive

After two years of virtual events, the festival is set to return to in-person programming in Austin.

After hosting fully virtual festivals the last two years, the ATX TV Festival will return next year with an in-person event for its 11th edition, along with a virtual option. The 2022 event, dubbed “TV Camp for Grown Ups,” is set for June 2-5 in downtown Austin.

Expected for next year’s event are screenings, Q&As, events, and a return of the annual Pitch Competition. Details on how to attend, badges, passes, pricing, and initial programming confirmations will be announced in January.

The Pitch Competition begins accepting submissions November 15; applications are due January 30. The competition provides up-and-coming TV writers a chance to pitch their scripted ideas to decision-makers. It also gives those without access to the industry a path to management, agents, staffing; all finalists get tools and resources for career advancement.

Applicants submit 90-second video pitches and a 10-page writing sample. The pitches are judged by a panel of network and studio executives, showrunners, writers, and producers.

The Pitch Competition will continue its longstanding partnerships with The Black List and Sundance Episodic Labs, and new for this year is a partnership with Inevitable Foundation. The three organizations will select a combined 20 applicants to advance directly to the Pitch Competition’s semi-finals round.

“Inevitable Foundation is excited to partner with ATX Festival on The Pitch Competition to spotlight the work of rising disabled screenwriters and help them expand their networks” Inevitable Foundation co-founders Richie Siegel and Marisa Torelli-Pedevska said in a statement. “The TV industry needs to make rapid progress increasing the number of disabled writers in positions of power and we are dedicated to breaking down barriers for this immensely talented population.”

One winner will have their script read by judges and take general meetings for feedback. They will also receive a mentorship from a showrunner or executive to further refine the pitch in preparation for a minimum of three general meetings with a studio, network, or production company arranged by ATX. Among them is Rooster Teeth

The winner of the 2020 Pitch Competition, Chris Kyle, is having his pitch “Right on Sunset” developed by Liz Tigelaar and Stacey Silverman at Best Day Ever, Jessica Rhoades at Pacesetter Productions, and Amy Talkington.

The 2021 winner, Charles Kindinger, is being mentored for his pitch “Forget Me Not” by Glen Mazzara.

Additional prizes for finalists include badges to the festival (along with a hosted reception for finalists and a tickets to the closing night party); year-round virtual workshops, happy hours, and coffees with executives, showrunners, and agents; a year-round subscription to the ATX TV membership program; one month of free hosting on The Black List; and an invitation to apply directly to second-round consideration for the 2022 Sundance Institute Episodic Program, with the application fee waived.

To submit to The Pitch Competition and for more information visit the ATX TV Festival’s website.

