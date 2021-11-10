‘Being the Ricardos’ Official Trailer: Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball Revealed in New Footage

Aaron Sorkin's most recent directorial effort, "The Trial of the Chicago 7," earned six Oscar nominations. Can "Being the Ricardos" manage the same?

It was only earlier this year that “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin’s second feature directorial effort and his follow-up to “Molly’s Game,” earned six Academy Award nominations, including bids for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), and Best Original Screenplay for Sorkin. At the Golden Globes and Directors Guild of America Awards, Sorkin even managed to earn nominations for Best Director. It was a big step up from “Molly’s Game,” which went overlooked at top awards shows. Can the upcoming “Being the Ricardos” continue Sorkin’s award momentum as a director? Amazon Studios has debuted the official trailer below.

“Being the Ricardos” takes place over the course of one production week on the set of “I Love Lucy,” during which Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz receive some upsetting news that could jeopardize both their marriage and their careers. Most of the action takes place during rehearsals, with a few scenes at the couple’s home in Chatsworth, California. There are a limited number of flashback scenes as well.

The film’s big selling point is seeing Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as comedy icon Lucille Ball. The film’s first teaser hid Kidman’s face for most of its duration, but fans get a much better look at the actress’ transformation into Ball in the official trailer below. Oscar winner Javier Bardem stars as Desi Arnaz, with J.K. Simmons as William Frawley, who played Lucy and Ricky’s landlord Fred Mertz on “I Love Lucy,” and Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, best known for playing Lucy’s best friend Ethel Mertz. The film also features Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg, Linda Lavin, and Jake Lacy.

“[Aaron Sorkin] captured the essence of that time in their lives so well,” Lucille and Desi’s daughter Lucie Arnaz previously said in a statement. “He captured the heart of my mother, my father, their relationship,” Arnaz said. “And Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul. She crawled into her head. She cared very deeply about this part, it shows. And I believed everything she said. Javier Bardem, he really doesn’t look that much like my dad. But he has everything that Dad had. He has his wit, his charm, his dimples, his musicality, his strength and tenacity, and you can tell from the performance that he just loved him.”

“Being the Ricardos” will open in select theaters December 10, followed by a streaming launch December 21 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the official trailer for the drama in the video below.

