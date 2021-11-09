‘C’mon C’mon’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Leads Mike Mills’ Latest in Gorgeous Black and White

The "Beginners" and "20th Century Women" filmmaker returns with another wrenching take on the human condition for A24.

A24 has released the official trailer for “C’mon, C’mon,” the latest feature from Mike Mills, who has proven himself a master of stories about everyday heartbreaks of the human condition in films like “Beginners” and “20th Century Women.” Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffman in an elegant black and white framing, “C’mon C’mon” follows a man forging a connection with his eccentric nephew following his mother’s death. The first trailer will no doubt appeal to fans of Mills’ brand of moody humanism, as well as those with a penchant for heartfelt stories about children and adults.

In his review out of this year’s Telluride Film Festival last week, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote: “A shaggy black-and-white mood piece about an unmarried radio journalist (Joaquin Phoenix) who unexpectedly finds himself on a cross-country assignment with his nine-year-old nephew (Woody Norman) in tow, Mills’ latest film…can be unspecific in a way that drifts toward vagueness. But ‘C’mon C’mon’ finds a pulse of its own in the quasi-parental friendship that forms between Johnny and his nephew Jesse.”

While shaggy indie fare is the always excellent Gaby Hoffman’s bread and butter, “C’mon C’mon” marks a shift for Phoenix, who has lately been more associated with tortured antiheroes than everyman dad types. The new shade of normal was particularly refreshing to Ehrlich, who noted: “It doesn’t hurt that Phoenix has never been more natural. …Squaring off against an actual kid allows him to expose that same vulnerability without any of the weirdo effect needed to make the Joker more adult. It’s strange to see a movie where Phoenix embodies a ‘normal’ character frustrated by the eccentricities of those around him, but he never feels like an alien wearing a human suit.”

In addition to the power team of Hoffman and Phoenix, “C’mon C’mon” is anchored by an impressive performance by young newcomer Woody Norman in the role of Jesse. The film also features performances from “Halt and Catch Fire” star Scoot McNairy and “Daily Show” writer Jaboukie Young-White.

“C’mon C’mon” will open in theaters November 19. Watch the official trailer below.

