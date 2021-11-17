‘Dog’ Trailer: Channing Tatum Steps into the Director’s Chair for Heartfelt Buddy Comedy

Tatum co-directs his latest star vehicle alongside "Magic Mike" screenwriter Reid Carolin.

Channing Tatum has not had a prominent live-action film role since his 2017 performances in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “Logan Lucky,” but that’s all about to chance in 2022. Not only is the actor starring opposite Sandra Bullock in the romantic-comedy adventure “The Lost City,” but he’s also making his feature directorial debut with the heartfelt buddy comedy “Dog.” Tatum co-directed the film with Reid Carolin, the writer and producer of “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL.” Carolin also produced “Logan Lucky” and served as an executive producer on the Tatum-starring films “22 Jump Street” and “White House Down.”

The official synopsis for “Dog” reads: “[The film] is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, they’ll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.”

MGM picked up the distribution rights to “Dog” in March 2020. Carolin and Tatum said in a statement at the time: “‘Dog’ is a story that’s been growing in our lives for years, so we’re deeply honored that Mike Deluca and MGM have chosen to help us bring it to life, and to support our first film as directors. As long-time admirers of Mike’s taste and creative instincts, we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with him and the entire team at MGM to share ‘Dog’ with audiences everywhere.”

“Dog” is not the first time Tatum and Carolin have tackled this subject matter. The two film partners met while working on Kimberly Peirce’s 2008 Iraq war drama “Stop-Loss” and joined forces to produce Deborah Scranton’s 2017 HBO documentary “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend.” The non-fiction feature explored the relationships that formed between U.S. Special Operations soldiers and the K9s that serve alongside them in combat.

“Dog” is set to be released in the United States February 18, 2022, by United Artists Releasing. Watch the official trailer for the movie below

