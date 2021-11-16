‘Don’t Look Up’ Official Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Must Save the World

Two of the biggest A-list actors on the planet join forces for a star-studded Netflix comedy.

The year in film is ending with a star-studded bang thanks to Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up.” The comedy is the latest from “Step Brothers” and “Anchorman” filmmaker Adam McKay, who has gone prestigious in the last several years thanks to the release of Oscar winners “The Big Short” and “Vice.” McKay’s latest unites Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for an end-of-the-world comedy that satirizes the country’s political divide. The cast also includes heavy-hitters such as Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, and Scott Mescudi.

“Don’t Look Up” stars DiCaprio and Lawrence as Dr. Randall Mindy and Dr. Kate Dibiasky, two low-level astronomers forced to travel around the U.S. to warn the population that a giant meteor is heading straight towards the planet. Pre-released clips from the film show the astronomers trying and failing to communicate their message to the President of the United States, a MAGA-type figure played by Meryl Streep, and to two sunny-minded morning television hosts played by Blanchett and Perry.

While “Don’t Look Up” is a lot more goofy-looking than McKay’s last directorial outing, the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice,” it’s also not going for the big broad comedy of McKay’s famous collaborations with Will Ferrell, from “Anchorman” to “Talladega Nights” and more.

“It’s definitely not as dark as ‘Vice,'” McKay said earlier this year when discussing his new film’s unique tone. “‘Vice,’ I’d say, really probably ended up being a drama with some comedy. But ‘Big Short,’ still, even though there’s drama in it – I would say [‘Don’t Look Up’] is a tad more of a comedy than ‘The Big Short’…I don’t know if the Ferrell movies, because they’re so uniquely Will Ferrell – but somewhere in between ‘The Other Guys’ and ‘The Big Short,’ I’d say, is where this one lives.”

“Don’t Look Up” will start rolling out in theaters exclusively on December 10. The film’s streaming date is set for December 24 on Netflix. The streaming launch puts it on the same path as viral sensation “Bird Box” and the George Clooney-directed “Midnight Sky” in being Netflix’s holiday week tentpole. Watch the official trailer for the star-studded comedy below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.