Edgar Wright Says He’s Written a ‘Baby Driver 2’ Script, Waiting for Right Time to Make It

While Wright is reluctant to do "the same thing twice in a row," there's been interest for a "Baby Driver" follow-up since the movie opened in 2017.

“Baby Driver” was among the most adored films of 2017, and it went on to gross more than $226 million worldwide upon release. The film, starring Ansel Elgort as a music-loving getaway driver doing One Last Job, was successful enough to stir up sequel hopes from studio Sony — and that might not be too far off.

Interview Magazine recently sat Wright down with “No Time to Die” director Cary Fukunaga to discuss the Bond film and Wright’s latest thriller, “Last Night in Soho.” Wright said that he has, in fact, written a screenplay for “Baby Driver 2.”

“If I did the sequel — and in fact I’ve already written a script I’d have to find a way to make it fun for me. The idea of doing a straight Xerox is just not interesting because, as you know, these films take at least two years and in our cases, because of the pandemic, they took even longer,” he said.

Wright added, “My rule of thumb is you have to really want to do it. We’ve both been in situations where we have walked away from a studio franchise movie because we weren’t feeling it. I know that we share many things in common, and that’s one of them.”

“Baby Driver” was nominated for Achievement in Editing at the Academy Awards, and won the BAFTA for that same prize. The film was also critically praised.

Wright went on to say, “I don’t think I’ve ever done exactly the same thing twice in a row. In fact, the reason I decided to do ‘Last Night in Soho’ was because at the time when ‘Baby Driver’ was out, it was doing an awards run and got Oscar nominations, and I was getting a lot of pressure to jump straight into doing a sequel. And I just wasn’t ready to do the same story again. It was a conscious thing of switching gears.”

While Wright hasn’t directed a sequel per se, he does have his Cornetto Trilogy co-written with star Simon Pegg. Those films include “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “The World’s End,” and they dwell in similar themes and hijinks.

