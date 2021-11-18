‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Trailer: Lily Collins’ Love-It-or-Hate-It Netflix Sensation Is Back

More fashion. More sex. More crazy Instagram posts. And more of that addictive love triangle.

Few shows exploded on such a love-it-or-hate-it level during the pandemic in 2020 as “Emily in Paris,” the Lily Collins—starring romance series from “Sex and the City” and “Younger” creator Darren Star. The series struck out with critics (IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez awarded the show a D grade in her review) but became a viral sensation on social media, thanks in part to “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field’s designs and many of the show’s ludicrous plot elements (look no further than Emily’s insane viral Instagram posts). To the shock of many, “Emily in Paris” picked up Best Comedy Series nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Primetime Emmy Awards. Now the show is returning as confident and shameless as ever for Season 2 in December.

Netflix’s official synopsis for “Emily in Paris” Season 2 reads: “Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

Producer and star Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie. “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice” star Kate Walsh returns as a recurring guest, while new cast members include Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

Despite panning the series, IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez did have nothing but raves for Collins, writing: “Collins is a jewel, make no mistake, and ‘Emily in Paris’ is only as watchable and frivolous as its leading lady. She commands the screen, has great wit and comedic timing, and looks like a snack in everything she wears. If anything, this series proves Collins is a star. That being said, the character is written to be as complex as a slice of cake.”

“Emily in Paris” Season 2 debuts in its entirety December 22 on Netflix. Watch the trailer for the new episodes in the video below.

