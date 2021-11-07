Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to Come Back to ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise

"Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny," Diesel wrote on Instagram.

Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Sunday to ask Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to bury their feud and return to the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The two actors fell out back in 2016, clashing during the making of “The Fate of the Furious.” Diesel, who also serves as a producer on the films, said he is ready to bury the hatchet.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.”

He continued, “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

The feud has been well-documented (and immortalized with The Rock calling out a “chicken shit” and “candy ass” co-star on social media), and Diesel has owned up to his role in creating tension on the set. As part of a recent Men’s Health profile back in June, the “Fast” actor and producer said the “tough love” he gave The Rock in trying to get a great performance out of him is what led to the reported tension. “It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character,” Diesel said at the time. “My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know.’”

Diesel has said that he needed to step in to get the Hobbs performance he wanted out of The Rock. Diesel said, “Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

