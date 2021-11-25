Gotham Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the 31st Annual Indie Film Awards

The Gotham Awards kick off the movie awards season (with a few TV nominees added for good measure) on Monday, November 29. Here's how you can watch.

Now in their 31st year, the Gotham Awards are back in their usual prime slot at the start of the awards season. (Last year’s ceremony actually took place this year, and in January instead of the usual late November/early December spot.) This year’s ceremony takes place on Monday, November 29, kicking off another long-ish awards season all the way to the Academy Awards on March 27 next year.

The Gotham Film and Media Institute is making the live stream of the ceremony (which takes place in New York City) available on the organization’s Facebook page on Monday. The ceremony and the stream begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. that evening. IndieWire will embed the stream below once it’s made available on the Gotham Facebook page. The event marks the first significant awards ceremony of the season, ahead of most critics groups and guilds.

Films with budgets exceeding $35 million are automatically disqualified from Gotham Awards consideration. For this reason, major Oscar contenders from Netflix, such as Jane Campion’s Venice winner “Power of the Dog,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “Tick Tick Boom,” Jeymes Samuels’ “The Harder They Fall,” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” did not make the cut.

Prior to the nominations announcement, the Gotham Awards confirmed that Kristen Stewart would be the recipient of this year’s Performer Tribute thanks to her performance in “Spencer.” Other honorees include Eamonn Bowles (who is receiving the Industry Tribute), the cast of “The Harder They Fall” (receiving the Ensemble Tribute), and Campion (who is receiving the Director’s Tribute).

The Gotham Awards don’t always quite line up with Academy Awards, but they play a role in elevating contenders early on in the season. Last year’s winner for Best Feature was “Nomadland,” which ended up sweeping the circuit with Best Picture wins at the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Riz Ahmed won the Best Actor prize on his way to an Oscar nomination in the same category. The 2021 Best Actress prize went to Nichole Behari for “Miss Juneteenth,” a critical favorite, who didn’t end up with an Oscar nomination.

As first revealed back in August, the 2021 Gotham Awards has removed gendered acting categories in favor of gender-neutral prizes for Outstanding Lead Performance and Outstanding Supporting Performance. This year will mark the first time the ceremony honors supporting performances. The Gothams have also added an Outstanding Performance in a New Series category.

Up to 10 nominees are eligible to compete in each acting category. Gotham nominees are decided upon by committees of film critics, industry members, and more. IndieWire’s own Executive Editor, Film Kate Erbland, and Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich served on nomination committees for the 2021 Gotham Awards. See the full list of nominees here.

