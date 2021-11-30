Gotham Awards: ‘The Lost Daughter’ Wins Top Prize — See the Full List of Winners

Ethan Hawke, "Drive My Car," and Kristen Stewart are among other winners so far out of the Manhattan awards ceremony.

The Gotham Awards went down in Lower Manhattan on Monday night, and back in their usual prime slot at the start of the awards season. (Last year’s ceremony actually took place this year in January, instead of the usual late November/early December spot.) Below, check out the full list of winners.

“The Lost Daughter” cleared the competition during the ceremony, winning prizes for Best Feature, Breakthrough Director, and Outstanding Lead Performance, which Olivia Colman shared with “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” star Frankie Faison. Netflix’s Elena Ferrante adaptation directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal looks poised to take on more awards ceremonies this season, ahead of opening in theaters on December 17 and then streaming on the platform December 31.

Kristen Stewart received this year’s Performer Tribute thanks to her performance in “Spencer.” Other honorees include Eamonn Bowles (who received the Industry Tribute), the cast of “The Harder They Fall” (receiving the Ensemble Tribute), and Campion (receiving the Director’s Tribute). Peter Dinklage also accepted a Tribute prize from an impassioned Ethan Hawke, who in an emotional speech called the actor a “national treasure.” “I really love you tribe of weirdos,” Dinklage told the room.

The Gotham Awards don’t always quite line up with Academy Awards, but they play a role in elevating contenders early on in the season. Last year’s winner for Best Feature was “Nomadland,” which ended up sweeping the circuit with Best Picture wins at the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Riz Ahmed won the Best Actor prize on his way to an Oscar nomination in the same category for “Sound of Metal.” The 2020 Best Actress prize went to Nichole Behari for “Miss Juneteenth,” a critical favorite, who didn’t end up with an Oscar nomination.

Best Feature

“The Green Knight”

“The Lost Daughter” WINNER

“Passing”

“Pig”

“Test Pattern”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Faya Dayi”

“Flee” WINNER

“President”

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Best International Feature

“Azor”

“Drive My Car” WINNER

“The Souvenir Part II”

“Titane”

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?”

“The Worst Person In The World”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter” WINNER

Edson Oda for “Nine Days”

Rebecca Hall for “Passing”

Emma Seligman for “Shiva Baby”

Shatara Michelle Ford for “Test Pattern”

Best Screenplay

“The Card Counter,” Paul Schrader

“El Planeta,” Amalia Ulman

“The Green Knight,” David Lowery

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal WINNER

“Passing,” Rebecca Hall

“Red Rocket,” Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” WINNER

Frankie Faison in “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” WINNER

Michael Greyeyes in “Wild Indian”

Brittany S. Hall in “Test Pattern”

Oscar Isaac in “The Card Counter”

Taylour Paige in “Zola”

Joaquin Phoenix in “C’mon C’mon”

Simon Rex in “Red Rocket”

Lili Taylor in “Paper Spiders”

Tessa Thompson in “Passing”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in “Mass”

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

Colman Domingo in “Zola”

Gaby Hoffmann in “C’mon C’mon”

Troy Kotsur in “CODA” WINNER

Marlee Matlin in “CODA”

Ruth Negga in “Passing”

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in “CODA” WINNER

Natalie Morales in “Language Lessons”

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby”

Suzanna Son in “Red Rocket”

Amalia Ulman in “El Planeta”

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“The Good Lord Bird”

“It’s A Sin”

“Small Axe”

“Squid Game” WINNER

“The Underground Railroad”

“The White Lotus”

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Blindspotting”

“Hacks”

“Reservation Dogs” WINNER

“Run the World”

“We Are Lady Parts”

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“City So Real”

“Exterminate All the Brutes”

“How To with John Wilson”

“Philly D.A.” WINNER

“Pride”

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes in “Rutherford Falls”

Ethan Hawke in “The Good Lord Bird” WINNER

Devery Jacobs in “Reservation Dogs”

Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game”

Thuso Mbedu in “The Underground Railroad” WINNER

Jean Smart in “Hacks”

Omar Sy in “Lupin”

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit”

Anjana Vasan in “We Are Lady Parts”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.