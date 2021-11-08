‘Halloween Ends’ Will Be ‘Much More Intimate’ and Honor John Carpenter’s Entire Body of Work

David Gordon Green cites Carpenter's 1983 favorite "Christine" as a source of inspiration for "Halloween Ends."

“Halloween Kills” was a critical misfire, but it still managed a healthy $49 million opening at the box office. The film has since grossed $89 million in the U.S., not terrible considering the pandemic and Universal’s decision to stream the horror tentpole on Peacock starting the same day it hit theaters. Next year brings “Halloween Ends,” the final chapter in David Gordon Green’s trilogy. The filmmaker recently teased the project in an appearance on the “Empire Spoiler Special Podcast.” If “Halloween Kills” opened the scope of the franchise to include the whole town of Haddonfield, then expect “Halloween Ends” to be “a much more intimate movie.”

“There’s not a lot of games in it, there’s not a lot of wittiness and retro joy,” Green said. “It’s kind of a coming-of-age film, and it’s a very different tone. And that’s what excited me about it, is to have the three chapters that I’ve been involved in be very different from each other. They are all there to honor Carpenter, but aren’t necessary just emulating him.”

Honoring Carpenter is the name of the game for “Halloween Ends.” As Green said, “I sent Carpenter the new draft of ‘Halloween Ends’ the other night, and I said, ‘If it feels too ‘Christine,’ let me know.’ For ‘Halloween Ends,’ it’s jut a love of Carpenter, you know. It’s more than just, ‘Hey, here’s a character and a community that you’ve created.’ It’s, ‘Here’s an appreciation of your legendary body of work.'”

Carpenter’s “Christine” opened in 1983 and is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Keith Gordon stars as Arnie Cunningham, a teenager who buys a 1958 Plymouth Fury that has a mind all its own. “Christine” might not be the first Carpenter movie that comes to mind when thinking of inspirations for “Halloween Ends,” but clearly Green is amping up the Carpenter love fest for his final “Halloween” outing.

“Halloween Ends” is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022. Producer Jason Blum has already gone on record saying the third film will not debut day and date in theaters like “Halloween Kills” did. That was a pandemic-only decision, and “Halloween Ends” will have an exclusive theatrical release.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.