‘House of Gucci’ First Reactions: Lady Gaga ‘Incredible’ and ‘Mesmerizing,’ Film ‘Overwrought Slog’

From Lady Gaga to Jared Leto, the scene-chewing is off the charts in "House of Gucci."

6 hours ago

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

First reactions for Ridley Scott’s star-studded murder drama “House of Gucci” are trickling in following the movie’s official world premiere in London. The film is Scott’s second major release of 2021 following “The Last Duel,” which launched to strong reviews out of the Venice Film Festival but flopped at the box office. Will “House of Gucci” be a rebound for Scott? Based on the first reactions below, it appears the director has made a messy and soapy fashion epic that’s bound to be one of the buzziest films of the holiday movie season.

Written by Roberto Bentivegna and based on the Sarah Gay Gorden book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” Scott’s film casts Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Reggiani served 16 years in prison for the crime. The ensemble cast also includes Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, plus Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Reeve Carney.

For her part in the film, Gaga went full Method actor. As the “A Star Is Born” Oscar winner told British Vogue earlier this month, “It is three years since I started working on it, and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, [too]. I never broke. I stayed with her.”

“House of Gucci” is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 24 via United Artists Releasing (the distribution arm of MGM). Check out a handful of first reactions to Scott’s latest in the posts below.

