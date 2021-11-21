Lady Gaga Reveals She Ad-Libbed Viral ‘Father, Son, and House of Gucci’ Line

Ridley Scott's soapy murder drama "House of Gucci" doesn't open until November 24, but already it's established at least one iconic line.

Lady Gaga fans hit the roof on Twitter earlier this year when the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s soapy fashion murder drama “House of Gucci” hit the internet. Namely, a certain already-iconic line said by Gaga instantly went viral, as she’s seen crossing herself and reciting “Father, Son, and House of Gucci.” In the film, it’s invoked as a sort of promise to Jared Leto’s Paolo Gucci to trick him into the good graces of Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani.

As Lady Gaga revealed to Variety on the red carpet of the film’s Los Angeles premiere, she actually ad-libbed the line. “I would do it in the trailer all the time,” she said at the premiere, which took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “I was doing it in the trailer and then something about that scene when we were doing it felt right. We did it, and it’s a testament to Ridley Scott as a director because he uses the stuff. He uses the creativity. He uses the love.”

Screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna added, “That was Gaga the ad-libber at work. It’s iconic. Amazing. There was so many great ad-libs that didn’t make the cut. That was certainly a great one. They just had such a great time riffing. I think that some writers might feel like their words are precious and everything has to be respected, but for me it was joyful. It was like they’re feeling it. It’s like music. It’s like they’re jamming and the melody is taking them to this awesome improvisation. I was very flattered that they felt like doing that.”

For Gaga, who has been vocal about staying in character throughout the shooting as well as the movie’s emotional toll on her, the hardest part was getting inside the head of Patrizia. “The most challenging part was playing a murderer,” she said. “But I will say that after a lot of research, I realized that she knows she made a big mistake. And it was a lot of trauma that drove her toward this huge mistake that I know she regrets. So when you go see ‘House of Gucci,’ you will not watch a movie about some sexy, gold-digging murderess, you will watch a real woman fall in love and fall apart.”

She added, “I can’t wait for people to go out into theaters and see this movie because it’s so fun. So fun. And it looks like it’s going to be really dramatic. It is but it’s dramatic and funny and comedic.”

