Jordan Peele Wraps Filming ‘Nope’ with Hoyte van Hoytema, Duo Shot with 65mm Film for IMAX

Jordan Peele recently wrapped principal photography on “Nope,” his third solo directorial feature following Oscar winner “Get Out” and “Us.” Variety confirmed the end of filming along with the news that Hoyte van Hoytema served as Peele’s cinematographer. The outlet adds that “Nope” was shot on Kodak film, including 65mm film in IMAX format. Plot details about “Nope” are under wraps, but that it will be Peele’s first outing filmed for IMAX suggests he will be working on his largest scale yet. Universal has “Nope” on the release calendar for July 22, 2022.

Hoytema has become Christoper Nolan’s go-to cinematographer in recent years, shooting “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk,” and “Tenet.” For his work on “Dunkirk,” Hoytema was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Hoytema is confirmed to be reuniting with Nolan for a fourth time on the director’s upcoming atomic bomb drama “Oppenheimer,” production for which is scheduled to begin in early 2022. The cinematographer first broke out with “Let the Right One In,” which he followed up with “The Fighter,” “Tinker Tailor Solider Spy,” and “Her.” Hoytema’s other credits include “Spectre” and “Ad Astra.”

As for “Nope,” the film’s cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. Peele directed Kaluuya in “Get Out,” a box office hit with $255 million worldwide and a critical darling with four Oscar nominations. Kaluuya was nominated for Best Actor, while Peele won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Director. Peele’s follow-up, “Us,” proved more divisive with critics but still matched the $255 million worldwide gross of “Get Out.”

Peele is also producing “Nope” with Ian Cooper through his Monkeypaw Productions’ exclusive five-year deal at Universal Pictures. The studio was behind “Get Out” and “Us.” The supporting cast includes “Euphoria” breakout actor Barbie Ferreira, “The OA” star Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott.

In between his directorial efforts, Peele produced and co-wrote Universal’s “Candyman” reimagining. The horror movie was directed by Nia DiCosta and grossed $77 million at the pandemic box office. Peele’s upcoming credits include “Wendell and Wild,” the long-awaited new stop-motion movie from “The Night Before Christmas” and “Coraline” director Henry Selick.

