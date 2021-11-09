The Real Price of ‘Succession’: Kendall Roy’s War Room Apartment Now Selling for $23.3 Million

Want to live like a Roy? It'll cost you.

HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series “Succession” centers on the family in charge of one of the world’s biggest media and entertainment conglomerates, but just how deep do the Roy family members’ pockets run? Robb Report confirms that Kendall Roy’s war room apartment is now on the market for a whopping $23.3 million, and that’s not even the apartment where Kendall (Jeremy Strong) lives. The war room belongs to Kendall’s ex-wife, Rava (Natalie Gold), and is one of the primary locations for the show’s current third season. It’s in this apartment where Kendall goes to evade the media and meet with lawyers and others to strategize against his father, Logan (Brian Cox).

Kendall’s war room is actually a 6,711-square-foot apartment titled Pavilion A that’s located in New York City’s Woolworth Building. Per Robb Report: “The property was built back in 1910, but was recently treated to a meticulous restoration. Located on the 29th floor, it comprises five bedrooms, four baths, and two powder rooms, making it perfect for a family of media moguls.”

“Succession” is currently airing its third season on HBO and has been renewed for a fourth. IndieWire’s Ben Travers awarded the new season a perfect “A” grade review, writing, “Creator Jesse Armstrong and his elite team put the screws on the Roy family in an unrelentingly tense season that’s still unbelievably fun.”

The war room has 22-foot ceilings and a master suite with its own kitchen, walk-in closet, and private 2,770-square-foot duplex terrace. Robb Report adds, “It’s complemented by a master bathroom that comes equipped with a steam shower, freestanding tub, dual vanity and heated floors…. To top it off, residents will have a full run of the supertall’s amenities, including the Gilbert Lounge, a wine cellar, and tasting room, a fitness studio and a 50-foot pool. Not to mention, the bragging rights that come with living in the storied 792-foot neo-Gothic skyscraper.”

Pavilion A is one of only two units on sale in Manhattan’s Woolworth Building. The other is The Pinnacle, which is selling for an even-more whopping $79 million.

“This residence, along with the crowning Pinnacle penthouse are the only homes still available in The Woolworth Tower Residences,” realtor Stan Ponte told Robb Report. “You too can live like the Roys in ‘Succession!’”

“Succession” Season 3 continues to air on HBO Sunday nights at 9pm ET.

