Kirsten Dunst Floats Return to ‘Spider-Man’ Movies: ‘I’d Be Old MJ at This Point with Little Spidey Babies’

Dunst's role as Mary Jane helped the "Spider-Man" trilogy redefine the superhero genre. She says she'd "never say no" to joining the MCU.

With its blend of humor, relatable drama, and big-budget action, Sam Raimi’s 2002 version of “Spider-Man” created the framework for the modern superhero genre and laid the groundwork for the MCU’s domination of the box office. The movie, and its two sequels, featured Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Now, nearly two decades after her first appearance as Spidey’s love interest, Dunst says she’d be open to reprising her role.

Dunst discussed the possibility at a November 11 screening of her latest movie, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she said. “I would never say no to something like that.”

She even jokingly quipped about what her role might look like: “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

After rising to fame with roles in “Interview with the Vampire,” “The Virgin Suicides,” and “Bring it On,” Dunst got a blockbuster role in “Spider-Man” and delivered one of the most memorable Marvel moments with an upside-down kiss shared between Mary Jane and Spider-Man.

Related 'Moon Knight' First Look: Oscar Isaac Makes His MCU Superhero Debut in Hard-Hitting Footage

Andrew Garfield Says Making 'Spider-Man' Was 'Heartbreaking': Focus Was on Money Over Soul Related Emmy Predictions: Best Actress in a Limited Series -- More Than a Two-Horse Race

Recommendation Machine: 'Insiders' Pushes the Netflix Reality Show Line One Step Further

The film’s tone and visual effects helped set it apart from earlier entries in the superhero genre. She went on to star in two sequels, also directed by Raimi. With an Oscar win for Best Visual Effects and two more nominations, “Spider-Man 2” is widely considered one of the best superhero movies of all time.

That all gave way for the explosive success of the MCU. “Spider-Man” has since been rebooted twice. First came the 2012 and 2014 “Amazing Spider-Man” films starring Andrew Garfield. The character, whose rights belong to Sony, joined the MCU in 2016 with Tom Holland’s appearance as Peter Parker in “Captain America: Civil War” and four other films. Holland’s next appearance as the web-slinger will come with the December 17 release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Willem Dafoe, who played Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin in “Spider-Man 3,” is rumored to be among the former villains who will reprise their roles in the upcoming installment. Dunst, however, denied she’s in it during a recent interview with Total Film.

Dunst earned an Emmy nomination in 2015 for her role in “Fargo,” earned Cannes’ Best Actress Award for her work in Lars von Trier’s sci-fi drama “Melancholia,” and acclaim for performance in the dark comedy series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Her latest project, “The Power of the Dog,” sees her star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons. She’s earned early acclaim for her role in the movie, which will get a limited theatrical release beginning November 17 before landing on Netflix on December 1.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.